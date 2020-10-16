StarCom Racing and Quin Houff Partner with Sungate Kids and Creek Enterprise to Help Fight Child Abuse

StarCom Racing and Quin Houff announce its partnership with SungateKids and Creek Enterprise, Inc, For the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, October 18 at 2:30PM ET and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 8 at 3PM ET. SungateKids was created by former District Attorney Bob Gallagher to help better server child victims of sexual assault and other crimes. SungateKids empowers children to use their voices and SungateKids believes this helps create a world where children are safe and free from abuse. They provide expert forensic interviewing, victim and family advocacy services, therapeutic support programs and child abuse prevention education.



Working together, SungateKids makes our community a safer place for children. “Working with SCR and Creek Enterprises has been a game-changer for SungateKids. Bringing national attention to the work we are doing at the ground level is what building community is truly all about. They are standing shoulder to shoulder with us, working hard to make our world a better and safer place for children – and to give them the childhoods they need and deserve. We are forever grateful to our wonderful partners at both SCR and Creek Enterprise!”, said Diana Goldberg, Executive Director at SungateKids.



SungateKids, never charges families for any of their services – getting help to children and families is the sole focus. But they cannot do this alone, they need your help – now, more than ever! Prior to the pandemic, SungateKids averaged about 55 cases per month for forensic interviews. From March 15th to April 30th, they conducted 3 (yes, you read that correctly – only 3) forensic interviews. No one was reporting. They reopened on May 7th, and it has been a steady increase since that time. They are now averaging about 70 interviews per month – not to mention all their other services. Their need for services is growing, while their funding has been hard hit by the pandemic. They rely on community support to help them help those who need their services the most. Please consider giving through the Text2Give program. Text SUNGATEKIDS to 243725 to donate now!

“StarCom Racing was so happy to team up with SungateKids and Creek Enterprise in order to help bring attention to child abuse”, said Mike Kohler, CEO of StarCom Racing. “SungateKids is a Foundation that is very important to everyone in our organization and it was very important to us to help bring awareness to their cause”.



Starcom Racing PR