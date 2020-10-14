Corey LaJoie Plan B Sales Foundation - Kansas II - Race Advance

Following a hectic show at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the playoff field has been downsized to just eight drivers vying for a spot in the Championship 4 as the season nears its conclusion with four races remaining.
The first race of the Round of 8 kicks off this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, a place where Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie has seven NASCAR Cup Series starts.
LaJoie logged his track-best finish at Kansas when the series visited the Sunflower State earlier this year by placing 21st in the No. 32 Plan B Sales Ford Mustang.
This weekend, Plan B Sales will return to support the GFR team, debuting a new livery featuring the Plan B Sales Foundation.
The Plan B Sales Foundation utilizes its presence in the NASCAR industry to help those battling life-threatening diseases, veterans and animal charities. Utilizing its partnerships and friendships, the PBSF accepts various donations from the NASCAR community, and the proceeds earned from its auctions help fund local hospitals and extended cancer research.
The names of many fans will be embedded on the deck lid of the No.32 Plan B Sales Ford for purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 1967 Ford Mustang benefiting local animal shelters and rescues.
Sunday's 400-mile race at Kansas will be broadcast live on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.
LaJoie on the upcoming race:
"With only four races remaining in the season, we all want to finish the season on a strong run. We're heading back to a 1.5 mile track and we've had a lot of success at those this year. As the Round of 8 begins this weekend, we know the intensity will go up as those playoff drivers fight for their playoff lives. We'll continue fighting our fight and do our best to fight for a lead-lap and top-20 finish. We also have a really good looking Plan B Sales Foundation racecar this weekend and we appreciate all the fans who jumped on board to support the foundation. It's really cool to be running with both the Plan B Sales Foundation and with all of the names of these great fans this weekend."
LaJoie's Cup history at Kansas Speedway:
Starts: 7
Best Finish: 21st (2020)
Average Start: 30.1
Average Finish: 26.1
Looking back on the Bank of America ROVAL 400:
Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 OneNation Coffee team started 32nd at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after the lineup was set based on NASCAR's formula. Ten laps in at the competition caution, LaJoie reported that his Ford was tight while in the 28th position. Just prior to a caution for the No. 38 on lap 23, Go Fas Racing crew chief Ryan Sparks called LaJoie to pit road to replace the rain tires with slicks. He finished stage one in the 34th position, and pitted for fuel only and a track-bar adjustment.
The native of Charlotte, North Carolina fired off in 29th for the second stage, and charged to 25th with 13 laps to go in the segment while relaying a flat spot to Sparks. The 28-year-old continued to show persistence by securing the 22nd position with five to go. LaJoie returned to the attention of the pit crew for four tires, fuel and adjustments before finishing stage two in 27th.
After Sparks made the call to stay out under the stage-ending caution, LaJoie restarted in 19th for the final stage at the Roval. Under caution on lap 64, the OneNation Coffee machine hit the pits for a four-tire stop. LaJoie was faced with a pit road penalty that sent him to the rear for the restart with 20 laps to go. With 10 to go, LaJoie took the green for another restart in 19th, but drifted to 29th with five laps to go. The third generation racer was able to rally back to bring home a 27th-place finish.
GFR PR