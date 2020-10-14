Corey LaJoie Plan B Sales Foundation - Kansas II - Race Advance

Following a hectic show at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the playoff field has been downsized to just eight drivers vying for a spot in the Championship 4 as the season nears its conclusion with four races remaining.

The first race of the Round of 8 kicks off this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, a place where Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie has seven NASCAR Cup Series starts.

LaJoie logged his track-best finish at Kansas when the series visited the Sunflower State earlier this year by placing 21st in the No. 32 Plan B Sales Ford Mustang.

This weekend, Plan B Sales will return to support the GFR team, debuting a new livery featuring the Plan B Sales Foundation.

The Plan B Sales Foundation utilizes its presence in the NASCAR industry to help those battling life-threatening diseases, veterans and animal charities. Utilizing its partnerships and friendships, the PBSF accepts various donations from the NASCAR community, and the proceeds earned from its auctions help fund local hospitals and extended cancer research.

The names of many fans will be embedded on the deck lid of the No.32 Plan B Sales Ford for purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 1967 Ford Mustang benefiting local animal shelters and rescues.

Sunday's 400-mile race at Kansas will be broadcast live on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET.