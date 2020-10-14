Love's Travel Stops and Prime, Inc. Rejoin McDowell at Kansas

McDowell on Kansas:

"It's a big race weekend for us as we head back to Kansas for the second time this season. Our mile and a half program has been so good this year and we had a really strong run going the last time we were there, so hopefully we can do more of the same on Sunday.

"We have Love's Travel Stops back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend and they're going to be joined by one of their valuable fleet partners, Prime, Inc., for the second year in a row. I was able to spend time with some of the drivers from Prime, Inc. last year and I'm really excited to have them back on our car. I appreciate all they are doing to keep America moving, and thank Love’s for continuing to provide them with exceptional highway hospitality.

"We'll have some cooler weather when we head back to Kansas, which means it's going to be a fast track and I'm looking forward to a great race. Hopefully we can get some of the momentum back that we had earlier this year and bring home a strong finish for Love's Travel Stops and Prime, Inc."