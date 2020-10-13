Speedy Cash Joins John Hunter Nemechek for One More Ride at Kansas

Nemechek on Kansas:

"We've consistently made progress in our mile-and-a-half program at Front Row Motorsports. Michael [McDowell] and I both had top-20 finishes at Kansas earlier this year and I know we're both looking forward to having a good run on Sunday. Kansas is a little different in that you can run the top, which is the preferred groove. The straightaways aren't straight and the tri-oval at Kansas gives you a different feeling than a track like Charlotte.

"This will be Speedy Cash's final primary race of the year with us. It's been exciting to be a part of their program at FRM. I'm thankful they were able to step up their support this year and hope we can give them a strong finish on Sunday."