Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Charlotte ROVAL

The final stage of Sunday's 109-lap race would see a total of 3 cautions. The first would occur with less than 50 Laps to go, to which McDowell would stay out. Shortly after green flag racing resumed, McDowell noted that his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang was bottoming out on the right rear and would pit under caution on Lap 88 for 4 tires, fuel and an added spring rubber. The yellow flag would come out on Lap 99 for the 9th and final time of the race as McDowell would once again stay on track. With only a handful of laps remaining, the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang would spin twice as McDowell came over the radio to say, "something is broken" and would take the checkered flag in the 32nd position.