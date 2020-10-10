FOX Sports Adds Clint Bowyer to 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES Broadcast Booth

FOX Sports returns to a three-man booth in 2021, with retiring NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer joining Mike Joy and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in the FOX NASCAR booth, announced today by Brad Zager, FOX Sports Executive Vice President, Head of Production & Operations and Executive Producer.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Clint on an awesome NASCAR racing career … with a few more races to go in 2020, we’ll continue to cheer him on the race track for the remainder of the season,” Zager said. “After the work Clint did with Mike, Jeff and Larry McReynolds during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series back in the spring, as well as his work as an analyst in the FOX NASCAR Xfinity Series booth, we’re thrilled he will be with us full time in 2021.”

The new booth debuts at Daytona Speedweek in February, culminating in the 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, on FOX.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to get started,” said Bowyer, the 2008 NASCAR XFINITITY SERIES champion who heads into his remaining 2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES races with 10 wins and 224 top 10s. “I had a great experience with the FOX NASCAR team in the spring and I’m looking forward to working with Mike, Jeff, Larry and the FOX team next season.”

“It’s hard not to be excited about adding Clint to the FOX NASCAR booth,” Gordon said. “An awesome career behind the wheel, there is no question that having him in the booth delivers a fresh-off-the-track perspective, great insight and a whole lot of fun.”

McReynolds, recently honored with the prestigious Smokey Yunick Award, given annually to someone who rises from humble beginnings to make a major impact on the motor sports community, continues to partner with the FOX NASCAR booth, delivering unmatched insight from the state-of-the-art, multi-purpose virtual studio set housed in the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte.