CITGARD To Give Nemechek a Boost at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Oct 07 30
CITGARD To Give Nemechek a Boost at Charlotte NK Photography Photo
Nemechek on Charlotte ROVAL:
 
"I ran the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Xfinity last year and we had a decent result. It’s a unique place so I think we’re going to see some great racing again this weekend. The weather may end up playing a factor, so that will make things interesting. Regardless, I’m looking forward to having a fast car to try and get us to Victory Lane.
 
"It’s great to see our partners at CITGARD back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang for the ROVAL. We had a decent car at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season, so I’m hoping we can channel our speed into a great result at our hometown track."
 
FRM PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bank of America 400 starting lineup at Charlotte Motor Speedway Trackhouse Entertainment Group Announces Formation of NASCAR Cup Series Racing Team Beginning In 2021 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top