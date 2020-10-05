Ty Dillon and GEICO team impressive in third place finish at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway is a track where Germain Racing has a demonstrated record of success over the years, which always finds the group eagerly anticipating a return. Most recently, they turned in a 12th place finish at June's GEICO 500. They would improve upon that result by the time they departed Alabama on Sunday evening.

Ty Dillon boasted fresh 'GEICO For Your RV' livery on his No. 13 Camaro ZL1 1LE when he took to the famed high-banked racetrack for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. Also, Germain Racing jackman, Jorden Paige, was recognized as an NBC Pit Crew All-Star during the race's broadcast.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO For Your RV Camaro rolled from the 28th position when the green flag gave way to racing on Sunday. It didn't take long for the action to heat up, when Christopher Bell spun on lap one, causing a chain reaction that saw Dillon sustain rear-end damage. The damage from the opening lap incident had minimal effect and Dillon's rapid ascent through the field continued. He finished the second stage in the ninth position and was awarded two bonus points.

Talladega generated the expected excitement and it continued into the third and final stage. Dillon ran solidly at the front of the field, often holding court in the top-five as the laps wound down. On more than one occasion, Dillon's cat-like reflexes came in handy, as he narrowly avoided peril among crashing racecars. Spotter, Chris Monez, stayed busy atop the spotter's stand, offering guidance to Dillon as he craftily navigated the fabled 2.66-mile superspeedway.

In a race that lasted just over four-hours, the YellaWood 500 would require three NASCAR Overtimes to determine a winner. On the final restart of the day, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO For Your RV Camaro took off from the fourth position. He held strong in the top-five and when the checkered flag closed out a wild afternoon of racing, Dillon scored a third-place finish and accounted for his and Germain Racing's best-ever NASCAR Cup Series result.

"I'm so proud of the effort from the Germain Racing and GEICO team. We're all fighting for jobs next year, including myself, so that's the foot you want to put forward at one of these races with the season winding down. It's been a great run with this team and hopefully we can all work together in the future," Dillon said on pit road after the race. "I knew it was going to be hard to push anybody in front of me with these noses being a little too pointy, but our GEICO For Your RV Chevrolet had enough speed to hang in there. I fell back to sixth in line, but when they all started to get into each other, I knew my outlet was to the bottom to have a chance to win and that's what we're here for. I stayed on the bottom to hopefully be in position to win low if something were to happen."

He continued, "But to finish third - my personal career-best Cup finish and Germain's best Cup finish as a team - is something I'm really proud of. It was a fun day and a long day. Thanks to all the fans who came out today, too. It was good to have them here with us. I'm just extremely grateful to GEICO and Bob Germain for everything they have done for me the last four years."

Up next for Germain Racing is a trip just down the road to Concord, NC, where they will take on the 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday, October 11th, for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The race will be televised live on NBC beginning at 2:30 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) will carry the live radio broadcast.