2021 NASCAR Cup Series rule package by track and notes

Today NASCAR delivered the 2021 Cup Series rules to the teams.  The rules will largely remain the same to allow teams to build off their knowledge and experience of the race package, while preparing for the transition to the Next Gen car in 2022.

Below are noteworthy updates for 2021:

  • Races at Darlington Raceway will utilize the 750 hp, low downforce race package. Nashville Superspeedway will use the same package. 
  • Teams are restricted to 150 Restricted CFD runs per calendar month.
  • Teams must compete in a minimum of 16 points events with a short block sealed engine (up from 13). 

“We constantly review the race packages to try to put on the best possible racing for our fans. When we brought in the short track / road course package this season, Darlington was not part of it due to its unique size. We’ve been evaluating data from both race packages, as well as feedback from drivers, teams and OEMs and feel that the 750 hp / low downforce package best fits the track.”

  • John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Innovation and Racing Development
Venue Aero Package Engine
Atlanta NA18D Taper550
Bristol ST/RC Taper750
Bristol (Dirt) ST/RC* Taper750*
Charlotte NA18D Taper550
Charlotte Road Course ST/RC Taper750
Circuit of the Americas (COTA) NA18D* or ST/RC Taper750
Darlington ST/RC Taper750
Daytona Superspeedway Superspeedway
Daytona Road Course NA18D* Taper750
Dover ST/RC Taper750
Elkhart Lake (Road America) NA18D* or /ST/RC Taper750
Fontana NA18D Taper550
Homestead NA18D Taper550
Indianapolis Road Course NA18D* or /ST/RC Taper750
Kansas NA18D Taper550
Las Vegas NA18D Taper550
Loudon ST/RC Taper750
Martinsville ST/RC Taper750
Michigan NA18D Taper550
Nashville ST/RC Taper750
Phoenix ST/RC Taper750
Pocono NA18D Taper550
Richmond ST/RC Taper750
Sonoma ST/RC Taper750
Talladega Superspeedway Superspeedway
Texas NA18D Taper550
Texas (All-Star) NA18D Taper550
Watkins Glen ST/RC Taper750
NA18D* - brake ducts utilized rather than aero ducts  

