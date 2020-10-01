Roush Fenway to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with special pink numbers

Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs during the entire month of October, starting this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford and Chris Buescher’s No. 17 SUNNYD Ford will both sport pink numbers this weekend at the Alabama track.

“I’m very proud to support this great cause along with Roush Fenway Racing,” said No. 17 Ford driver Chris Buescher. “So many have been impacted by breast cancer, and we’re thankful that our partners support us in bringing awareness to the cause.”

Additionally, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the Mustangs all month long.

The Castrol and Fastenal Fords will all carry special pink numbers and ribbons throughout the month of October at races in Charlotte, Texas and Kansas. Coverage begins for Sunday’s race at Talladega on Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m. EST on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR