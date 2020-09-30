Return to Nashville Superspeedway kicks off NBC Sports 2021 NASCAR Schedule

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Sep 30 9
Return to Nashville Superspeedway kicks off NBC Sports 2021 NASCAR Schedule

The return to Nashville Superspeedway begins NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, beginning June 20, and culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Nashville is the first of 39 total races NBC Sports will present in 2021, which once again includes the entire NASCAR Playoffs.

In addition to Nashville, schedule highlights include:

  • The NASCAR Cup Series takes on additional road courses in 2021 at Road America on the Fourth of July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time, headlining a revamped Brickyard Weekend on August 14-15 featuring a NASCAR-INDYCAR doubleheader;
  • NBC Sports presents its first Cup Series race from Atlanta Motor Speedway since 2006 on July 11;
  • The regular-season finale returns to Daytona International Speedway on August 28;
  • Bristol (Sept. 18), Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 10) and Martinsville (Oct. 31) return as Cup Series Playoff cutoff races;
  • The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Championships will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on November 6-7.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the start of NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR season than in the ‘Music City’ of Nashville,” said Michael Perman, vice president, programming, NBC Sports. “This latest evolution in NASCAR’s schedule is a credit to Jim France, Steve Phelps and everyone in the industry as it represents the most dynamic slate of races in recent times. From new road course events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Road America, to the unpredictability of the superspeedways at Talladega and Daytona, plus pressure-packed Playoff cutoff races at Bristol, the ROVAL, and Martinsville – fans will be treated to exciting racing across NBC Sports through the Championship at Phoenix.”

“The ability to deliver this historic NASCAR Cup Series schedule is a testament to the thorough collaboration across NASCAR, the broadcast partners, racetracks and the race teams,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president, racing development. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the mix of new venues and new track layouts to go along with the traditional, history-rich racetracks that are part of the 2021 slate. When you bring all these pieces together, it will prove to be one of the most dynamic NASCAR Cup Series schedules in decades. We look forward to NBC Sports showcasing many of these new venues starting in Nashville next year.”

Following are NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Networks and start times will be revealed at a later date:

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Location
Sun., June 20 Nashville Superspeedway
Sat., June 26 Pocono Raceway
Sun., June 27 Pocono Raceway
Sun., July 4 Road America
Sun., July 11 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sun., July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sun., Aug. 8 Watkins Glen International
Sun., Aug. 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Sun., Aug. 22 Michigan International Speedway
Sat., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway
Sun., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway
Sat., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway
Sat., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway
Sun., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sun., Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway
Sun., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Sun., Oct. 17 Texas Motor Speedway
Sun., Oct. 24 Kansas Speedway
Sun., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway
Sun., Nov. 7 Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« MBM Motorsports Joins GFR in Reelection Campaign for President Donald Trump
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top