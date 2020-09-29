Dillon goes head to head with lady luck in Las Vegas

Germain Racing has had a busy few weeks, but their focus on racing has remained unwavering. Coming off of a strong run a week ago at Bristol, Ty Dillon and the GEICO crew flew to Las Vegas over the weekend looking to double down on another strong run as the season nears its end.

After enjoying the cool North Carolina fall temperatures at home, the NASCAR Cup Series headed west to enjoy hot desert weather. Ty Dillon started Sunday's race from the 24th position when the green flag gave way to heated racing action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 1LE were quick from the start and immediately gained positions. By lap 36, he was up to 18th and continued hustling amid the Vegas heat. During Stage 2, Dillon turned his fastest laps of the race and had the GEICO Military Chevy up to 15th, but, with a lack of cautions, he ended up a lap down.

During the third and final stage, Dillon was solid and seemed poised for another strong finish. He visited pit road for a scheduled green flag pit stop on lap 232 of a scheduled 267. The Germain Racing pit crew quickly outfitted the No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro with four fresh Goodyear tires and a full tank of Sunoco racing fuel and promptly returned Dillon to the racing surface. Unfortunately, the caution flag would wave just two laps later and leave the Germain Racing team in arrears to the leaders. Despite the setback, Dillon's resilience shined through and he was able to recover a lap and hustle his GEICO Military machine to a 26th place finish.

"Our GEICO Military team battled all night long. At the start of the race, the car didn't have enough rear grip to charge and make speed, but Matt (Borland) kept chipping away at it," Dillon said after the race. "Our Chevrolet continued to get better throughout the race. The caution came at the wrong time after our green flag pit stop there at the end, which trapped us a lap down. You can't control those things though. I'm looking forward to Talladega next week. It is important to our Germain Racing team to finish these final six races strong and we will keep working hard to do that."

Germain Racing will now return to a track where they have experienced success over the years. With six races remaining on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series calendar, the GEICO squad heads to Talladega, AL, to hit the legendary high-banked 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 4th, for the YellaWood 500. The race will be televised live on NBC beginning at 2 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.