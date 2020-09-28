John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Las Vegas

After a swift stop on pit road, Nemechek would take the green flag for the evening’s final stage in 13th place. He made a competitive charge towards the front in the early laps, trying to find the best line to run. When a caution came out on Lap 189 for debris, Nemechek radioed that his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was “starting to get snug center off” as the track was getting into the shade and the sun was setting over Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He pitted under caution for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment and fuel. After making another strong charge to the front, Nemechek had a tire go down on Lap 249, causing him to spin and bringing out a caution. He would make contact a few laps later trying to avoid a wreck and sustained right rear damage. Nemechek would go on to finish the race in 20th place.