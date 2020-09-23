‘#SUNNYDouble’ To Give Fans Two Weeks of SunnyDynamic Action During Vegas and Dega

In some of the biggest news in NASCAR this week, SUNNYD - the iconic beverage brand made solely in the USA - will return to Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang for back-to-back race weekends as the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. The #SUNNYDouble race weekends mark the third time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the No. 17 SUNNYD Ford will hit the track in back-to-back races. Roush Fenway Racing and SUNNYD will partner to give fans exclusive content and opportunities to win SunnyD merchandise across the Roush Fenway and SUNNYD Racing Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platform for two weeks of SUNNYDynamic action.

“I’m really looking forward to having the No. 17 SUNNYD Ford back on track for a couple weekends in a row,” said Buescher. “The SunnyD Ford is one of the coolest schemes in our sport and it’s always great to have it on the racetrack. With our top-10 finish at Bristol last weekend, we have some positive momentum going into Vegas and Talladega, and we are looking to give the SUNNYD fans something to watch.”

During #SUNNYDouble race week, fans will have the opportunity to win a variety of personized items, including, virtual signed hero cards, a virtual photo with Buescher and their very own virtual customized SUNNYD bottle. Fans will also have the chance to win spectacular SUNNYD giveaways like lanyards, t-shirts, hats, laptop stickers and more.

Along with the bright, bold, unique orange and yellow colors, the Ford will sport a pink No. 17 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4th in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Buescher will make his eighth start at Las Vegas on Sunday, a track where he has an average finish of 18.4. Next Sunday marks Buescher’s eleventh start at Talladega, where he has one top-10. With his eighth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, the driver secured his seventh top-10 finish of the season.

Coverage for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for 7 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network. Race coverage can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90. Next weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 2 p.m. EST on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR