Michael McDowell Earns Career-Best 10th Place Finish at Bristol with Love's Travel Stops

The No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang took the green flag on Saturday night from the 26th position at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Lap 25, McDowell radioed to his team to say that his race car was "tight across the middle," which prompted Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer to make the call for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment during the Competition Caution. The remainder of Stage 1 would stay green and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would take the first green-and white-checkered flag from the 26th position. During the first Stage Break Caution, McDowell noted that he still needed "better turn across the middle of the corner to be able to run higher up" and would pit for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, a wedge adjustment and fuel.