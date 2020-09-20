Ty Dillon and GEICO team post 18th place finish in strong night at Bristol

With the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season winding down, Germain Racing loaded up their No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE and headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for short-track racing under the lights. The fabled Bristol Night Race is known for evoking emotion from often frustrated drivers and affording fans an abundance of excitement. The GEICO team was eager to hit the track at the place where they turned in a top-five finish at July's All-Star event.

When the green flag signaled the start of 500-laps of racing in front of nearly 30,000 race fans on Saturday night, Dillon rolled off of the grid from the 28th position. He quickly broke into the top-25 in the opening two laps and set sail for the front of the field. Turning in consistently fast lap times, Dillon and his GEICO Camaro often matched the pace of the leader and ran solidly in the top-20 for the bulk of the race.

Crew chief, Matt Borland, orchestrated the evening with precision from atop the GEICO pit wagon, while the Germain Racing pit crew was flawless during each stop throughout the race. Dillon reciprocated on the racing surface, battling hard and getting faster as the race wore on. Dillon has always had an affinity for the high-speed, high-banked facility coined 'The Last Great Colosseum' and it continued to show as he hurriedly wheeled his GEICO machine around the legendary venue as the race neared its end.

After 500-laps of intense racing action, Dillon hustled his No. 13 GEICO Camaro across the finish line in the 18th position, rounding out a solid night with a strong result. Dillon's effort accounts for Germain Racing's 12th top-20 finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"Our Germain Racing team battled all night long. It was a really good night for our GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE," Dillon said. "Everyone on our team executed throughout the entire race, from Matt (Borland) making good calls, the pit crew having great stops and Chris (Monez) on the spotter stand helping me navigate traffic. We all worked hard and it paid off. The car was its best at the end of the race, which is all you can ask for as a driver. I'm proud of our effort and we will keep digging to finish strong."

Next up for Germain racing is a trip to Las Vegas, NV, where they posted a top-10 finish earlier in the year.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 27th, for the South Point 400. The race will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 7 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.