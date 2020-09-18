Joey Gase and Rick Ware Racing Partner with Bare Arms and Legacy Charitable Fund Under the Lights in Bristol

This Saturday night at “The Last Great Colosseum” fans will see the black, blue and green No. 51 Ford Mustang with a new sponsor, Bare Arms Gear.



Bare Arms Gear is a retail store that sells tactical gear, apparel, gun range bags, scopes & optics, holsters, decals, patches, jewelry, and Black Rifle Coffee. They have three current locations for in-store shopping, two of which are in Kentucky and one location in West Virginia, and of course their online store which is https://barearmsgear.com/.



There are four more locations that are coming soon for Bare Arms Gear, including Charlotte, NC. “Unlike large corporate entities, we believe in hiring and employing local residents and when you shop and buy local, you support your local community and those funds go right back into where you live and work,” said Billy Bare owner of Bare Arms.



Another partner for Joey this weekend in Bristol is The Legacy Charitable Fund, a non-profit charity that was founded in 2014. Their sole purpose is to provide Donors the maximum flexibility with their philanthropic desires. The Legacy Charitable Fund offers many advantages that are important to Donors, such as investment growth and when, where, and how much to donate. All of these actions can be made with a contribution to The Legacy Charitable Fund. To find out more please visit http://legacycharitablefund. com/ .



Be sure to tune in to The Bass Pro Shops NRA night race this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on NBCSN to see Joey Gase and the No. 51 Bare Arms Gear/Legacy Charitable Fund Ford Mustang in action.

Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR