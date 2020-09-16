McDowell Aims for Second Consecutive Top-15 at Bristol with Love’s Travel Stops and Delo

McDowell on Bristol:

"Bristol is a great race track and we've had some pretty good finishes the last few times that we've been there. Obviously, Richmond didn't go as well as we had hoped, but I'm really looking forward to seeing fans back in the stands on Saturday night and hopefully the energy of the crowd will help drive us to a strong finish. We've had a really good season, but with only 8 races left, we need to finish it out strong; and I think we can get some really good momentum back this weekend and have a solid run for our Love's Travel Stops team.

"We also have Delo rejoining our No. 34 program as an associate partner this weekend. They've been an associate partner of our Love's program for a few years now, so it's great to have them back on board as well.

“I'll wrap up with my weekly reminder that throughout the entire month of September, Love’s is running a variety of really cool initiatives that have been specifically created to show appreciation for all that professional truck drivers have done and are continuing to do to help keep America moving. If you're a professional truck driver, I encourage you to visit Loves.com to learn more about the different programs that you can be a part of."