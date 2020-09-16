Mystik Lubricants Returns to Power John Hunter Nemechek at Bristol

Nemechek on Bristol:

" I really like going to Bristol. I feel like it suits my driving style a lot. If I could run at Bristol every week, I would. It’s tough, it’s fast, you have to be mentally focused for the entire race. It’s always a great show for the fans, and I’m glad that we’re able to have them back in the stands with us this weekend.

"We have Mystik Lubricants back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang at Bristol. We didn’t have the results we wanted to give them earlier this year at Michigan, so I’m looking forward to having another chance at a strong run . We've been to Bristol already this year, so we have a better idea of what works and doesn't work. We want to run every lap, make adjustments and set ourselves up for a great finish at the end."