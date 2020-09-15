Boss Hoss brings V-8 Horse-Power to NASCAR WITH A FIRST TIME PARTNERSHIP with STARCOM RACING

Boss Hoss Cycles, LLC the first company to create V-8 powered motorcycles, has teamed up with StarCom Racing car number “00” driven by Quin Houff to fly the Boss Hoss Cycles insignia and colors at the NASCAR cup Series, Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Sleekly designed with a white, red, black and gold color scheme, the high-powered dynamic of the Boss Hoss Cycles brand is clearly conveyed, bringing a confident energy to the car!



“All of us in the Boss Hoss family are excited about the race at the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” at Bristol in our home state of Tennessee! We send StarCom and Quin our best wishes on a fast and safe race. Hopefully, our V8 powered motorcycle and trike performance history will help give the 00 car that extra push to a competitive finish,” said Devon B. Katzev, President of Boss Hoss Cycles. Tune in to NBCS at 7:30PM ET this Saturday night to hear the roar of the 00 Boss Hoss Cycles Chevy as Houff takes on Thunder Valley.



“I am so excited to have Boss Hoss on our Chevy Camaro for one of NASCAR’S greatest shows... the Bristol night race,” said Quin Houff. “If you are a true metal head like me you can’t help but be in awe at the Boss Hoss motorcycles. The full size V8 engines on a motorcycle is like nothing you have ever seen before! Just like the design for our Camaro, Boss Hoss motorcycles are sure to turn heads!”



StarCom Racing PR