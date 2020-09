“Earlier this morning, Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

RPM PR