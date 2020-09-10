Quin Houff to Feature ‘Trucker Appreciation’ theme for National Trucker Driver Appreciation Week in Richmond

Quin Houff, driver of the StarCom Racing, #00 Chevrolet Camaro has dedicated his Richmond race car to thanking truckers across the United States in honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, September 13-19, 2020. As stated on the hood, “if you bought it, a trucker brought it.” Houff knows just how important truckers are to every American’s daily lives as his family is deeply rooted in the industry.

Along with the ‘thank you trucker’ theme, Houff is proud to feature Lynchburg Ready Mix, a Central Virginia concrete supplier and Excel Truck Group, a family owned company that has been in operation for over 35 years. “We applaud StarCom Racing and driver Quin Houff for the special “Thank You Truckers” paint scheme they are running in the Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend at Richmond Raceway,” said Dale Bennett, President & CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association.

“As part of one of Virginia’s oldest trucking families, Quin understands how hard our professional truck drivers have worked on the frontline to keep Virginia and the nation supplied with the goods we need during the COVID-19 pandemic.” - Dale Bennett (President of the Virginia Trucking Association - VTA) Look for Quin Houff’ on track this Saturday night, under the lights at Richmond Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series, ‘Federated Auto Parts 400’ in the StarCom Racing, #00 Chevrolet Camaro with live coverage on FS1.

StarCom Racing PR