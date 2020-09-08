Harvick Wins NASCAR Cup Playoff Race at Darlington Raceway

Kevin Harvick won his eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2020 season and first race of the NASCAR Playoffs at the Southern 500. Harvick collected his second win at Darlington Raceway this season for Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance.



“Congratulations to Kevin, Rodney, and the entire No. 4 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Kevin and the No.4 crew never gave up and were in position to take the lead at the right time for the first win of the playoffs and our 175th Cup win. "



After battling his car set up for a good part of the race, Harvick found himself in a perfect position to take the lead after Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. tangled and hit the wall in the last stage of the race. Harvick passed Elliott on lap 355 to lead a total of 32 laps. As the laps wound down Harvick defended a hard charging Austin Dillon, holding him off on the last corner to take the checkered flag a mere .343 seconds ahead of Dillon.



“Anytime you can win the Southern 500 is a good day,” commented Harvick. “This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport and this is one of the most prestigious racetracks in our sport, so anytime you can win at Darlington it’s a big deal, but, man, Southern 500!”



Four Ford Mustangs finished in the top-10. Following Harvick was Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P3 and Stewart-Haas teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer in P9 and P10 respectively.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series also took on the Lady in Black. Chase Briscoe led 55 of the 147-lap race and came in P11 while fellow Ford Performance teammate, Austin Cindric came in P12.



In addition, the Ford Mustang GT4s were back in action in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series at Road Atlanta. Seb Priaulx and Scott Maxwell had their best finish of the year finishing on the podium in P2. Fellow Ford teammates from PF Motorsports, Chad McCumbee and James Pesek finished P8.



With the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in full swing NASCAR heads to Richmond where the Xfinity Series will run a double-header and the Cup Series will run the second race of the Cup playoffs.



RYE PR