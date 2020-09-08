Kurt Busch To Appear in FOX NASCAR Booth To Commentate Upcoming Truck Races

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will broadcast from the FS1 booth for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs, beginning September 10. Kurt Busch, a Chip Ganassi Racing star brings his deep knowledge of the sport and magnetic personality to the booth, where he will be joined by FOX NASCAR’s Vince Welch, Michael Waltrip, Alan Cavanna and Jamie Little.

The deal will bring Busch in for seven exciting races with the best racing trucks in the nation, all being broadcast on FS1 as follows:

Richmond, VA - Thursday, September 10 - 8:00p ET

Bristol, TN - Thursday, September 17 - 7:30p ET

Las Vegas, NV – Friday, September 25 - 9:00p ET

Talladega, AL - Saturday, October 3 - 1:00p ET

Kansas City, KS – Friday, October 16 - 7:00p ET

Martinsville, VA – Friday, October 30 - 8:00p ET

Phoenix, AZ - Friday November 6 - 8:00p ET

“My love for racing is something very special to me and I couldn’t be more excited to be in the FS1 booth and commentate on these truck races,” said Busch. “I’m incredibly grateful to the FOX Sports team for the opportunity to share insight along with some of the best announcers in the sport.”

“FOX Sports is thrilled to have Kurt Busch in the FS1 booth for the majority of the NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES Playoffs,” said Jacob Ullman, SVP of Production & Talent Development, FOX Sports. “In his previous races with us, Kurt proved he is a natural at translating his on-track and championship experience to fans at home. We were impressed with his desire to learn more about our business, and we can’t wait for him to call the run to the Truck Series championship.”

