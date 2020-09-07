RCR Post Race Report - Southern 500

"Man, it would have been nice to get that win and lock ourselves into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs, but it was a heck of a finish for our No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet team. I'm proud of our second-place finish, especially after dropping to the rear of the field at the start of the race and having to recover from that setback. We battled really hard all night for every single spot we could get. We had a really good long run car and towards the end of the race I knew Kevin Harvick was getting tighter each lap. I caught him earlier in the closing run, but he took my low line in Turns 1 and 2, which was where I was running the best, and stopped the momentum that I had going. I gave it everything I had though, and I'm really happy that we had a great run for Junior Johnson during NASCAR Throwback Weekend. He's one of my heroes, so it was an honor to run a tribute paint scheme for him this weekend. We showed up when it mattered tonight. A lot of people count us out of the Playoffs, but I don't count myself or this team out of anything. I feel like we've brought good race cars all year and have been able to progress throughout these races to make good changes. Sometimes things don't fall our way, but we continually take chances and that led to the win at Texas. We're just going to keep doing our thing. Team Chevy has been awesome this year, along with our partners at Dow, AstraZeneca, Bass Pro Shops, RigUp and everyone else involved with RCR and ECR. I can't thank American Ethanol enough for their support either. We've been running with E15 for a while, and it's great for our engines. This year has been fun. We just have to keep plugging. Richmond Raceway is next week, and we have a good short track car ready for them."