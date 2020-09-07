McDowell Earns New Personal-Best Finish at Darlington with Love's Travel Stops

“Well, that was a really positive end to what started out as a pretty tough day for our No. 34 team. We didn’t unload exactly how we had hoped to start the race, but Drew [Blickensderfer] and the guys did what they do best and made our race car a lot better by the time we took the green flag for the final stage. Overall, it was a pretty decent points day and another Top-20 to add to our season. I definitely wanted that Top-15, coming up just one position short; but we’ll take what we can get. I want to thank Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco for coming on board with our team tonight and I’m looking forward to having them back on the car next weekend at Richmond.”