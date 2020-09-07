John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Darlington

Driving the No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang in tribute to Elliott Sadler’s 1999 paint scheme with CITGO Petroleum Corporation, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in Sunday’s “Southern 500” in 18th place. By Lap 12 of the 367-lap event, Nemechek radioed that he was “snug to fire off through the center.” At the Competition Caution, he noted that his CITGARD Throwback machine was “trending freer as the run goes on,” but that he needed more overall grip. He would pit under caution for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment, fuel and a packer adjustment. Throughout the remainder of Stage 1, the handling on Nemechek’s No. 38 CITGARD car continued to free up, but by the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag in 27th place, he radioed that he lacked speed to fire off, especially in dirty air. He would pit at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel, track bar and packer adjustments.