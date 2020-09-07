Southern 500 results from Darlington Raceway
Monday, Sep 07
Speedway Digest Staff
- Mahoning Valley to present 800th Modified feature this coming Saturday, September 12; 1st feature winner Bob McCullough to be honored guest; Class champions to be crowned
- Late race tire issue spoils Ty Dillon's dance with The Lady in Black
- DiBenedetto Finishes 21st At Darlington
- Kevin Harvick Captures the Checkered Flag in the 71st Running of the Cook Out Southern 500® at Darlington Raceway
- Custer Earns 12th-Place Finish at Darlington