Dillon and The Gecko out front at Daytona before last lap crash spoils run

With just a single race remaining on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, Germain Racing loaded up the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE and headed to the World Center of Racing. Ty Dillon boasts a demonstrated record of success at Daytona International Speedway, leaving the team optimistic as they entered the fabled superspeedway on Saturday morning.

Dillon and his GEICO Chevy started Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 from the 29th position when the green flag was displayed. A skilled restrictor-plate racer, Dillon navigated Daytona's four-stories and 31-degrees of banking with relative ease as he methodically made his way to the front of the field.

Dillon's GEICO machine was smooth, leading him on a charge to the lead on lap 73. He soon settled comfortably into the second position, where he ran until making a scheduled green flag pit stop on lap 89. When the third and final stage got underway, Dillon again was heavy on the gas of the No. 13 GEICO Camaro and broke into the top-five on lap 109.

As the race wound down, Dillon vacillated with the draft back and forth through the field, always remaining close enough to strike at any given time. The race was scheduled for 160-laps, but headed into NASCAR Overtime. A green-white-checkered finish would determine the outcome under the Florida night sky. Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro rolled from the 16th position when the green flag waved for the final time. He quickly surged, dashing into the top-10 before being collected on the final lap by Aric Almirola. Despite the crash, Dillon managed to score a 22nd place finish when the checkered flag signaled the end of an exciting night of racing.

"You always know this outcome is possible when you come to superspeedways," Dillon said. "When we started Stage 3 and I saw pretty much the entire field was left, I made a comment on the radio that there were way too many cars left at that point. I knew it was going to get crazy. I successfully dodged the first two, but unfortunately got hooked on the final lap. It was overall a solid day for our GEICO-Germain Racing team though. Our Camaro ZL1 1LE was able to be up front in Stage 2 and it was nice to make those moves. We will keep our heads up and head to Darlington next Sunday."

Keeping with NASCAR tradition, Germain Racing will spend their Labor Day weekend in Darlington, SC.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6th, for the Southern 500. The race will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 6 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.