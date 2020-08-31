Permatex Turns Back Clock with 1936 Milt Marion Paint Scheme for NASCAR Throwback Race at Darlington

Permatex®, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, will look to have history on its side during this year’s Southern 500® at Darlington Raceway on September 6, 2020. The Permatex/StarCom Racing #00 Chevrolet Camaro will compete in NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend, which will feature many teams showcasing classic or historic graphics on their vehicles. The Permatex #00 Camaro will be sporting a special paint scheme based on the Ford V-8 Roadster that driver Milt Marion piloted to victory during America’s first stock car race, which was held at the Daytona Beach Course in 1936.

Permatex Brand Manager, Erika Marko, spoke on the throwback theme of the Darlington race, noting, “Permatex is really excited to be participating in this year’s Throwback Weekend. Permatex has a storied legacy in motorsports, especially with NASCAR. This race allows us to showcase the company’s long history of racing sponsorship and the use of Permatex products as key technologies in some historic vehicles. During that historic first race in 1936, NASCAR’s founder, Bill France Sr., built the engine on Milt Marion’s #23 Roadster without gaskets, using only Permatex Form-A-Gasket products. Marion went on to win the race at Daytona Beach and France Sr. founded NASCAR shortly after.”

The Permatex #00 Camaro will be piloted at the Southern 500® by NASCAR driver Quin Houff, who looks for his best finish yet during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

“It’s totally unique to have our vehicle celebrate some of the first days of stock car racing,” noted Houff. “Our #00 Camaro will feature some amazing graphics and throwback Permatex logos. We’re hoping to capture some of that old school racing magic for a great finish this weekend!”

The Southern 500® at Darlington Raceway takes place on Sunday, September 6th, 2020, with the green flag dropping at 6:00 PM EDT. The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports, with a limited number of in-person fans allowed in the stands.

StarCom Racing PR