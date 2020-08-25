CarParts.com and CARDONE Go All-In with Michael McDowell at Daytona

This Saturday night, August 29th, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team head to the Daytona International Speedway with one goal-to win and earn a playoff spot in the final regular season race of the NASCAR Cup Series. CarParts.com and CARDO NE will join McDowell and the team in what is primed to be one of the most exciting races of the season.

The final race of the regular season will feature over 15 drivers racing in a must-win situation to make the NASCAR playoffs. The Daytona International Speedway is known for its exciting, wild, and unpredictable finishes. McDowell and the CarParts.com Ford Mustang team will be one of the teams needing to win to make the playoffs.

CarParts.com, the tech-forward company with a fast, easy-to-use website that improves the way drivers shop for the parts they need, will be joined by CARDONE on the No. 34 Saturday night on NBC.

CARDONE Industries has grown to be one of the largest automotive parts remanufacturers in the world. Renowned for their innovative reverse-engineering process, the company specializes in analyzing factory original parts and pinpointing why they failed. In many cases, CARDONE improves the original design by reinforcing key areas so the part can last longer. You can find CARDONE products- including brake calipers, remanufactured throttle bodies, and both new and remanufactured axles and steering pumps-at CarParts.com.

"We want to thank CarParts.com for this special opportunity to have CARDONE join them as a part of the No. 34 team Saturday night," said Dan Autey, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CARDONE. "As a proud CarParts.com partner, CARDONE is passionate in its mission to produce reliable, affordable and sustainable O.E. replacement parts to the automotive aftermarket. The car looks great, and we know there is a lot of excitement going into this race. We wish Michael and the team luck and look forward to watching them compete for the win."

"Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team have been great partners this season," added Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We now want to thank CARDONE for joining us in what is expected to be a great race on NBC this Saturday night in Daytona Beach. CARDONE is a great partner to us and we hope they enjoy this partnership as much as we have. We wish Michael and the team the best in the race."

For McDowell, there is no better track to compete for the win than Daytona. The veteran driver is at his best at the superspeedway. He has earned six top-10 and two top-five finishes in his Cup career at the track. McDowell has also led 21 laps at Daytona. McDowell is also in the middle of his best NASCAR Cup Series season with seven Top-15 and two Top-10 finishes.

"We have been strong at most of our races this season," said McDowell. "But Daytona is a special track for me. I've had my best finishes there, have led laps there, and I feel it's our best chance to get into the playoffs. I'd love to do that with CarParts.com and CARDONE on our car. I want to thank them for joining us and giving us a chance to compete for this playoff spot."

Saturday's race will be televised live on NBC and will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com. For more information about CARDONE, visit www.cardone.com.

