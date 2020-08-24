Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Dover 2

“Well, it was a busy day for my guys on pit road. Our No. 34

Shield Cleansers, Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang started out on the loose side and just seemed to stay that way throughout the course of the race. We threw a lot of wedge and trackbar adjustments at the car to try and help find a bit more speed, but unfortunately we were also battling a changing race track as the sun started to set in Stage 3 and temperatures began to cool off, so it was tough to predict how the car was going to behave as the race went on. I just want to thank Shield Cleansers and Digital Ally Inc. for coming on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend and hope that they enjoyed the race. We'll head home and get ready for what should be a wild weekend at Daytona."