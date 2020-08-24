RCR Post Race Report - Dover 311 Race 2

|
Austin Dillon Tackles The Monster Mile With Strong Top-10 Run In The No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
"We had a good day at Dover International Speedway in the Dow Coatings Chevrolet, and that shows just how hard we all work at RCR. It feels good to come out of the Monster Mile with two solid runs. We started the race too free. A pit stop for right-side tires definitely tightened me up, but it went back at the end of the run, and I was just sliding around out there to end Stage 1. Our Chevy definitely had speed today, it was just too loose to do anything with it during portions of the race. Justin Alexander and all of the guys on the team did a good job at making adjustments. Towards the middle of the race we were knocking off some of the fastest lap times of the field. We went four-wide to make a pass and I got a little damage to my right-front, which made our No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet really tight. It was still fast, though. I'm proud of a top-10 finish. We probably could have gotten a few more spots on that last restart, but the No. 2 car did a good job and had a good run. It was fun out there this weekend, and I want to thank everyone at Dow and Behr for their support."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cat App Team Fight Hard to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive at Dover International Speedway
"We started off with our No. 8 Cat App Chevrolet a lot better than yesterday. I was able to roll through the turns a lot smoother and just needed a bit more rear security. I thought maybe that issue would be cleared up as the track began to rubber up, but it just never tightened up quite as much as I needed it to. The adjustments that my crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the team made through Stage 1 and 2 helped fight that looseness, but I still needed even more stability to really carry speed into the corner like I needed to. At the end of Stage 2, we took a big swing on our adjustments, which did help solve the rear security issue, but took it almost to the other extreme and made it too tight to turn. The day didn't go how we wanted it to, but I'm proud of our team. No one gave up, and we worked hard all race long. This isn't over for us yet. We still have one more chance to make the Playoffs at Daytona International Speedway, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR