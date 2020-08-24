John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Dover 2

Following NASCAR’s new formula to determine starting lineup, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend at Dover International Speedway from the 27th position. Shortly after the race got underway, Nemechek radioed that he was free to fire off. Thanks to an early caution, he was able to bring his No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang to pit road for a hefty track bar adjustment on Lap 8. Nemechek was still struggling with the handling by the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag to end Stage 1 in 27th place, noting that he had no lateral grip or security and the “front turns good, but it wants to over-rotate.” Crew Chief Seth Barbour called him to pit road at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel and track bar and packer adjustments.