Newman Finishes 24th in Dover

Ryan Newman drove the Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang to a 24th-place finish Sunday afternoon in the second leg of a weekend doubleheader at ‘The Monster Mile’ of Dover International Speedway.

Based off Saturday’s finish, Newman fired off second for the 311-lap race and maintained the spot when the event’s first caution waved just five laps in for a multi-car incident midway through the pack. With no competition caution, the second yellow would wave at lap 32, when Newman ran 18th, battling the handling on his Ford Mustang.

After the first stop for service at lap 34, Newman fired off 20th for the ensuing restart and went on to finish the opening stage in 24th. Just before the second stage rolled off, NASCAR red-flagged the race to repair the concrete surface in turn 4 at Dover.

Once the stage went green, Newman and the team continued work on the handling of the No. 6 machine, finishing 21st, one lap down. He started the final stage from the same spot, and ultimately went on to finish 24th as just two yellows broke up the final 126-lap stage.

The Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway next weekend for the final race of the regular season. Coverage for the event Saturday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The race can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR