Corey LaJoie Drydene - Dover Doubleheader - Race Advance

Corey LaJoie and his No. 32 team for Go Fas Racing are gearing up for the Drydene Doubleheader at Dover International Speedway this weekend, which will mark the second doubleheader weekend of the month and final one of the year.

LaJoie has constructed a solid record contesting on doubleheader weekends. The 28-year-old driver finished inside the top-23 in both events at Pocono Raceway back on June 27 & 28. At Michigan International Speedway earlier this month, LaJoie secured 22nd-place finishes in both races that weekend.

LaJoie's experience at Dover, a mile-long concrete oval, extends far beyond his five NASCAR Cup Series starts there. In 2016, he scored a sixth-place finish at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and followed it up in 2017 with a 15th-place effort.

Through his 37 NASCAR K&N Pro Series starts, LaJoie started races at the Delaware track on five occasions, and notched four top-10 finishes, including one victory in 2012 after leading 42 laps.

LaJoie will not only take part in the Drydene Double festivities this weekend as a competitor, but will also represent the Drydene brand. The No. 32 Ford will carry the Drydene Performance Products colors for the twin Drydene 311 races.

Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today's modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, racing and break-in oils, DRF diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils.

This weekend's paint scheme, labeled as "Midnight Ruby Blaze," was the winning scheme of the three different potential designs voted on by the fans.

Adding to the excitement, fans of LaJoie and Drydene will also have the opportunity at a chance to win a 2020 Ford Mustang GT 500, if LaJoie wins any of the stages in either race. For full details and to enter, visit Drydene.com.