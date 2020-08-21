Joey Gase to Raise Funds for Disaster Relief for his Hometown during the Dover Doubleheader Weekend

Thanks to Brosh Chapel and Eternal Fan, Gase will have https://salarmy.us/Gase throughout his car this weekend in Dover to raise funds specifically for those impacted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by the Derecho!

Gase, a Cedar Rapids native, was on the ground in Iowa to help in recovery efforts after the derecho storm on August 10th. Throughout his racing career, Gase has used his platform to help others. In 2018, he jumped in to help tornado victims in Bondurant, Marshalltown and Pella and since 2011 has raised awareness for organ donation. This week he is jumping in again to help his community by bringing people together behind this cause. This storm left behind destroyed crops, downed trees and power lines as well as major damage to homes and businesses throughout Linn County.

Joey Gase said, “The amount of destruction is unbelievable here and I have never seen anything like it. It truly frustrates me that the community has not gotten more attention and support nationally and I just wanted to be able to help my family, and neighbors in this relief effort. I am so proud of our community. We all got together and helped one another as soon as the storm lifted. What I don’t think people understand is how this storm came out of nowhere and caused major damage in such a large area and left over 500,000 people without power.” Joey has partnered with The Salvation Army Heartland Division and Brosh Chapel to help raise funds for relief efforts in Cedar Rapids. Joey continued, “Any monetary amount can go a long way to help a family get back on their feet. I am also thrilled to say we have already raised $22,000 up to this point through the site and thanks to Brosh Chapel I think we will now see that number go even higher since millions will be seeing it on TV and I pray the guys up in the NBC booth can give us a shout out.”

“As the owner of Cedar Rapids based businesses Brosh Chapel, The Avacentre and Eternal Fan, we are proud to team up with Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing and especially the Salvation Army to create awareness as he competes this weekend at Dover,” said President Matt Linn. “Last week’s derecho storm created an opportunity for us to give back to the greater Cedar Rapids, Iowa area. Brosh Chapel has been serving the Corridor and its families since 1885, and has been witness to the fragility of life. When Joey asked us to team up, we were honored to help raise funds for all those affected. The Salvation Army is an amazing organization designed to help in times of crisis. We look forward to rebuilding and making this area better than ever!”

For more information and how to donate please visit https://salarmy.us/Gase , https://www.broshchapel.com/ , or https://eternal.fans/

Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR