Cedar Rapids, IA Native and NASCAR Driver Joey Gase Teams Up With The Salvation Army To Support Local-Disaster Relief

NASCAR Cup Series driver and Cedar Rapids native, Joey Gase, is on the ground in Iowa to help in recovery efforts after this past Monday’s derecho storm. Throughout his racing career, Joey has used his platform to help others. In 2018, he jumped in to help tornado victims in Bondurant, Marshalltown and Pella and since 2011 has raised awareness for organ donation. This week he is jumping in again to help his community by bringing people together behind this cause. This storm left behind destroyed crops, downed trees and power lines as well as major damage to homes and businesses throughout Linn County.



Joey Gase said, “The amount of destruction is unbelievable here and I have never seen anything like it. It truly frustrates me that the community has not gotten more attention and support nationally and I just wanted to be able to help my family, and neighbors in this relief effort. I am so proud of our community. We all got together and helped one another as soon as the storm lifted. What I don’t think people understand is how this storm came out of nowhere and caused major damage in such a large area and left over 500,000 people without power.” Joey has partnered with The Salvation Army Heartland Division to help raise funds for relief efforts in Cedar Rapids. Joey continued, “Any monetary amount can go a long way to help a family get back on their feet.”



Gase is excited to help his community and is encouraging people to make a gift to his Race For Relief fundraiser by going online to SalArmy.US/Gase. All funds raised will go towards helping people in Cedar Rapids. The Salvation Army units from around Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa have been bringing food, water, supplies, cleanup kits and other critically needed items to residents and first responders as well as providing pastoral care throughout Linn County. The organization will continue those efforts for as long as they are needed.



Help The Salvation Army Heartland Division Emergency Disaster Services fight for good by making your donation today. For more information on how we serve the community, please contact Sam Amick, 309-678-2883

Joey Gase PR