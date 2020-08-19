McDowell Looks for Clean Sweep with Shield Cleansers

McDowell on Dover Doubleheader:

"I'm really looking forward to this weekend's doubleheader at Dover International Speedway. Dover is a tough race track, we have a brand new aero package with low downforce and high horsepower, so it's going to be tricky for teams with no practice, but it's been another solid month for our No. 34 program, so hopefully we can unload pretty good off of the hauler and keep the momentum rolling.

" We have Shield Cleansers on board for both races, which is a new partner to the No. 34 program. They're a division of Digital Ally, who you've probably seen on my teammate John Hunter Nemechek's race car in the past. It's really cool to see a newer partner get involved with our team and support both of our Cup Series programs.

"Shield Cleansers have a wide variety of safe, non-toxic products that range from household cleaning or disinfecting to vet care and first aid; all things that are important to my wife and I as we have 4 young kids at home. Making sure that surfaces stay clean and hands stay sanitized has been something we've taken very seriously during the COVID-19 Pandemic and I encourage others to do the same."