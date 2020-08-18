DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Dover International Speedway

Taylor Gray will make his first start at The Monster Mile of Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Friday in the ARCA Menards Series East in the No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion. Gray has one prior start in the ARCA East Series. He finished eighth at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway in June.

In addition to his ARCA East start, Gray has five starts in the ARCA Menards Series in the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown races this year. Of those five starts, the 15-year-old has earned four top-five finishes. He even finished fourth last weekend at the challenging road course of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His best finish so far this season was third, also at Toledo, during the doubleheader weekend three weeks ago.

Gray's DGR-Crosley team is bringing the same Ford Fusion they raced at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month where Anthony Alfredo finished fifth. He has also spent time on the Ford Performance simulator in Concord, N.C., to prepare for his first race at Dover.

The General Tire 125 will air live at 2 p.m. ET on Trackpass on NBC Gold. The race will be 125 laps (125 miles) and is to be run in three segments. The race will have two breaks, the first at or near the conclusion of lap 35 and the second at or near the conclusion of lap 70.