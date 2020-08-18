DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Dover International Speedway

Tanner Gray has momentum on his side. After two consecutive top-five finishes at Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, he is ready to face The Monster Mile of Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The 21-year-old rookie has one prior start at Dover when he started and finished second in last year's NASCAR K&N East Series race. He also led two laps in that race. Friday will mark his first start there in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

In 12 Truck Series races this season, Gray has two top-five, four top-10 finishes and has led three laps. He finished 15th last weekend on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, which was a solid effort for only his second start on a road course.

The DGR-Crosley team is bringing the same No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 to Dover that Gray raced at Texas Motor Speedway in July. He never got a chance to see how the truck performed there since a transmission issue plagued him from the start of the race.

The KDI Office Technology 200 from Dover International Speedway will be run on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.

Gray on Dover: "I raced at Dover for the first time last year and it was a lot of fun. It's definitely a fast track and a lot can happen in a hurry. I'm not sure what to expect in the truck with the different aerodynamics. I've watched a lot of film from previous races and spent some time on the Ford Performance simulator, which has been a big help. I'll be able to watch the ARCA East race earlier that day with my brother (Taylor Gray) and David (Gilliland) racing in it, so that will help to see what lines they run and get feedback from them after the race."