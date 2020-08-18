Preferred Commerce and Rick Ware Racing Secures 3-Year Multimillion-Dollar Partnership with Thriv5 and Pinnacle Sports & Entertainment

Rick Ware Racing has secured a three year partnership with Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK: OCBM) and Pinnacle Sports & Entertainment (PSE), that Thriv5 will be a main sponsor for the Rick Ware Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series for multiple races from 2020-2022. This sponsorship will bring Thriv5 before a captive audience of millions, as well as drive billions of viewer impressions.



“We are extremely pleased to fuel Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR team with our Thriv5 supplements, and we couldn’t be more honored to be in this partnership,” Preferred Commerce CEO Michael Ferraro stated. “Race car drivers put their bodies through intense stress every week, physically and mentally. We feel that our Thriv5 products will help the drivers, pit crew and entire racing team perform at new heights. We’re reaching the racing world now and plan to spread into other sports markets, all with the vision of building Thriv5 into the next great revolution for health and wellness worldwide.”



Formulated to boost the immune system, support optimum vitality and enhance overall well-being, the THRIV5 product line is fortified with superoxide dismutase (SOD), arguably the most powerful enzyme in the body, and contains the extracts of the most nutrient-rich berries, including acai, blueberry and pomegranate.



“Based on all we’ve discovered, we highly expect that our Thriv5 products will help strengthen the racing team’s potential by offsetting fatigue, sharpening focus and enabling enhanced performance,” Ferraro stated. “It’s extremely exciting that PSE and Rick Ware Racing have made a solid investment into this partnership, backing the investment we have made as a company.”



PSE President Don Perry agreed. “The team and the drivers are under intense stress from a physical and mental standpoint before, during and after every race,” Perry explained. “If there is the slightest mistake because people are exhausted, then races are lost, accidents happen and people can get hurt. The average person may not look at a race car driver or their team as athletes, but let me say this: The cars reach temperatures of nearly 140° or more, the tires these guys throw around and change in seconds weigh more than 50 pounds each, the car is running at over 1,000 horsepower at 200 mph, and the analytical crew and crew chief are guiding the racers and team with precise information for hours and hours. In my mind, that’s a team of athletes all the way around. We feel Thriv5 will enhance everyone’s performance and help us win races.”



Thriv5 will be debut their partnership in the 104th running of the NTT Indy Car Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday August 23rd. The partnership in part grants Thriv5 prominent positioning, promoting the concept of excellence in racing by being “fueled” by Thriv5.



“I am excited to announce this partnership with Thriv5 and Pinnancle Sports & Entertainment," commented team owner, Rick Ware Racing. "I have been working countlessly to continue to grow this team, by bringing in partners across all forms of motorsports, through a unique marketing and b2b platform. Our partners are seeing a benefit unlike most others offer, since we are reaching audiences not only in the US, but across the world."



It's a busy weekend for the Rick Ware Racing teams. The NASCAR Cup Series program is headed to Dover International Speedway for a double-header weekend, competing Saturday and Sunday at the Monster Mile. In addition, the team will be debuting in the NTT Indy Car Series in the 104th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

NBC will have all the action for both NASCAR and Indy Car, starting 4pm on Saturday August 22nd! Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email

