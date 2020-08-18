Momentum continues for Dillon and GEICO squad with top-20 at Daytona Road Course

Fresh off of an 18th place finish at Michigan International Speedway, Germain Racing headed to the World Center of Racing for the first road course event of the 2020 season. Sunday marked the first time in history that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. Ty Dillon was eager to hit the new circuit in his No. 13 GEICO For Your Boat Camaro ZL1 1LE.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers have not been afforded even a single practice session since the sport returned to racing in May, but Ty Dillon and the GEICO team have thrived in spite of the format change, which showcases the talent of the driver, crew chief and team. Dillon has hopped in his GEICO Camaro each week and has been competitive despite the lack of practice time to make adjustments to his car. The trend continued at Daytona on Sunday when Germain Racing scooted out of the facility with their 10th top-20 finish of the season.

Dillon started the GoBowling 235 from the 23rd position when the green flag set the field underway. He quickly moved the GEICO For Your Boat Camaro into the top-20 in the opening two laps and then broke into the top-15 on lap 10. When Stage 2 got underway on lap 18, Dillon took off from the 16th position, but charged forward, picking up six positions and landing the No. 13 GEICO For Your Boat Chevy in the top-10 on the restart lap.

Strategy varied up and down pit road throughout the race and Dillon and his GEICO machine frequently ran solidly in the top-10. Operating on their own strategy, Dillon pitted for four tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment on lap 32, just before the conclusion of Stage 2. Given the stop, he would start the third and final stage from the 33rd position. He picked up eight positions when the race returned to green on lap 33, taking over 25th place and running down the cars in front of him. Then, lightning entered the Daytona area on lap 36, bringing out the red flag and leaving Dillon in 25th place during the brief delay.

When the lightning cleared and racing resumed on lap 40, Dillon jumped on the gas and began moving forward. When the checkered flag was displayed after 65-laps of racing, he had his No. 13 GEICO For Your Boat Camaro in the 20th position after he crossed the finish line and posted Germain Racing's 10th top-20 finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"Strong race for us today. Our GEICO For Your Boat Chevrolet was really strong at the beginning of the race," Dillon said. "We battled our way up to 16th and then fell back to 30th right before that final stage. We fought real hard and ended up with another top-20 finish. It was a hot day inside the race car and a hot one outside. I'm proud of our effort and we kept it on track at the first ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona Road Course."

Germain Racing will now double down this weekend when they head to Dover, DE, for a NASCAR Cup Series double-header weekend.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, August 22nd, at 4 PM (ET) for the Drydene 311 and again on Sunday, August 23rd at 4 PM (ET). Both races will be televised live on NBCSN, while the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, will carry the live radio broadcast.