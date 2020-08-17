SUNNYD launches ‘Chat With Chris’ Contest ahead of Dover Doubleheader

If you could ask Chris Buescher anything, what would it be? SUNNYD is inviting fans to submit questions for a chance to virtually ask the driver and his crew chief their question, in a pre-race VIP experience before Saturday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

From August 17th through the 21st, fans can submit questions using #ChatWithChris for a chance to participate in a private video call on August 22 before the race at Dover. Five winners will enjoy a pre-race VIP experience to pick the brains of Buescher and his crew chief before the green flag waves in Delaware. See official contest rules here.

Buescher will make his ninth Cup series start at Dover on Saturday, a track where he has an average finish of 24.8. The driver scored his second top-five of the season and his first ever at a road course in the Cup series on Sunday at Daytona. The team currently holds five top-10 finishes and two top-five’s this season.

Coverage for Saturday’s race is set for 4 p.m. EST on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR