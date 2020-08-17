Bowyer Sixth in Daytona Road Course Race

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-15):

● Clint Bowyer started 12th and finished fourth to earn seven bonus points.

● The No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford moved up a position on each of the first two laps.

● Bowyer was one of the fastest on the track climbing to sixth by lap 10.

● Bowyer moved to fourth with two laps to go in the stage.

● During the stage break, No. 14 crew made rear air pressure adjustments to help Bowyer’s drive off the turns.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 16-30):

● Bowyer started 21st and finished second to earn nine bonus points.

● The No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford moved to 13th by lap 20.

● Bowyer kept turning quick lap times despite his air conditioning not working.

● He climbed to second by lap 28.

● During the stage break, Bowyer pitted for four tires, fuel and more rear air pressure adjustments.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 31-65):

● Bowyer started 19th and finished sixth.

● The No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford moved to 13th with 32 laps remaining.

● Lightning paused the race for 31 minutes with 29 laps to go.

● Bowyer moved to sixth with 24 laps remaining and claimed fourth with 20 to go

● Bowyer made his first green-flag stop of the race with 19 laps to go.

● Bowyer raced in fourth with 10 to go about 13 seconds behind the leader.

● The first accident of the day brought out the caution with five laps remaining.

● Bowyer stayed on the track and restarted the race in fourth with three laps to go.

● Bowyer fell to eighth on the restart, but climbed back to sixth before the checkered flag fell.

Notes:

● Bowyer is 14th in the playoff standings with a 66-point cushion over the final transfer spot into the 16-driver playoff field. Three races remain in the regular season.

● The 47 points Bowyer earned Sunday in Daytona is the most he has earned in a 2020 race.

● Bowyer earned his sixth top-10 of the season and his 18th top-10 in 31 career road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series.

● Bowyer has one road-course victory – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 2012.

● Prior to the Go Bowling 235, Bowyer last raced on the Daytona road course in 2013 during the Rolex 24 sports-car race.

● Chase Elliott won the inaugural Go Bowling 235 to score his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his fourth on a road course. His margin of victory over second-place Denny Hamlin was .202 of a second.

● There were four caution periods for a total of seven laps.

● Thirty-two of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Kevin Harvick remains the championship leader after Daytona with a 118-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We did what we needed to do today. We had a great Mobil 1 Ford. I thought it was going to be even better there at the end. (William Byron) got me on the restart and then another car got by me. If I didn’t have anything to lose there I might have been able to get a few more back. But, that was a good points day. I hope we are on a roll and we continue this at Dover.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is a doubleheader Aug. 22-23 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Each race is 311 laps around the 1-mile, concrete oval. Start time for each race is 4 p.m. EDT and live coverage of both will be provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR