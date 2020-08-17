McDowell Claims 3rd Top-10 Finish of 2020 with Chicago Pneumatic Compressors at Daytona

“Well it was an exciting day on the Daytona Road Course. We had a pretty good Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang, but obviously we wanted more. We were running pretty good there at the end and decided to pit under the last caution, which I thought was a good idea to try and get tires on our car and then hope for a couple more cautions, but that didn't really work out since it stayed green until the end. We made up a lot of spots in the last few laps as I think we restarted around 19th and came home 10th, so an overall great day for everybody on our No. 34 team. I just really want to thank Chicago Pneumatic Compressors for coming on board for their second race; hopefully we got them a lot of TV exposure out there and a few more customers as well. We have a couple of big races coming up and a few more chances to make it into the playoffs, so we'll see what we can do."