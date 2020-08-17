John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Daytona Road Course

No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang
Started: 28th
Finished: 35th (out)
- Stage One: 32nd
- Stage Two: 31st
- Stage Three: 35th (out)
- Following the new formula to determine starting lineup, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Daytona International Speedway in the 28th position. Shortly after the race began, Nemechek radioed that his No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang had “no drive.” He pitted on Lap 12 for the crew to change 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment, add fuel and make a track bar adjustment. He went on to finish the caution-free Stage 1 in 32nd place.
- John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag to start Stage 2 in the 25th position. After an issue with the cool box in his No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang earlier in the race forced him to turn off the hose connected to his helmet, Nemechek was quiet for most of the all-green Stage 2. He pitted under green just before the Stage Break Caution to take 4 tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Nemechek noted that previous pit stop adjustments had helped by the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag in 31st place.
- Nemechek’s No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang would restart the Final Stage of Sunday’s 65-lap event in 16th place. A lightning strike near the track would bring out the red flag on Lap 35. Nemechek radioed that he “needed more turn… more drive” before climbing out of the car for a 31-minute weather delay. Once engines refired, Nemechek took the green flag in the 15th position. Shortly after the restart, contact with another car turned him around into the grass, but Nemechek managed to keep rolling. When the final caution of the day came out on Lap 59, Nemechek pitted but would restart at the tail end of the field due to an uncontrolled tire penalty. On the restart lap, a mechanical issue sent Nemechek’s No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang to pit road and ended his day early in 35th place.
Nemechek on Daytona:
- “It was a really hot, really tough day for our No. 38 Death Wish Coffee Ford Mustang. There was an issue with the cool box and I ended up having to shut it off towards the beginning of the race, which meant it was extra hot inside the car. We made some adjustments throughout the day to give me more front turn and drive off, but unfortunately our day ended just shy of the checkered flag. Really proud of my crew for sticking with it all day long and glad to have our partners at Death Wish Coffee on board with us again. Happy for Michael and the 34 team to get a top-10. We’ll regroup at the shop this week and move on to Dover."
FRM PR