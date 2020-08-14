Doordash announces partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports

DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced a major multi-year partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) and its driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. In addition, this partnership makes Wallace DoorDash's first NASCAR ambassador.

DoorDash will make its debut at NASCAR's inaugural weekend on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, with Wallace driving the No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on Sunday, August 16. It will be the first of seven NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) events where DoorDash serves as the team's primary partner.

DoorDash's iconic red and white colors will adorn the No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

"The DoorDash symbol is synonymous with speed and technology and that's what Richard Petty Motorsports intends to deliver with our No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE," Wallace said.

Through the partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports and Wallace, DoorDash aims to elevate the racing experience by creating memorable experiences and exclusive offerings for fans, while designing

local initiatives that accelerate shared efforts to empower communities in need across the United States.

"This partnership enables us to engage with the racing community through one of the most exciting and forward-thinking athletes in the sport," Tony Xu, DoorDash chief executive officer and co-founder, said. "We're proud to support an ambassador like Bubba with on-track excellence and off-track commitments and values that are so well aligned with ours."

DoorDash's initial foray into NASCAR bolsters Richard Petty Motorsports with its vital partnership.

"From a business perspective, the addition of DoorDash expands our resources, enabling us to build the best team and in turn grow our organization at a pace that will enhance our ability to win races," Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said. "DoorDash empowers businesses to grow, and this partnership is a direct result of that philosophy."

The DAYTONA Road Course was realigned to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule due to New York health restrictions, and replaces the originally scheduled Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International event.

Wallace has six road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two each at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and the Watkins Glen International. The 26-year old also has six road-course starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), two starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

