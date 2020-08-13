Death Wish Coffee Teams up with Front Row Motorsports to "Thank A Trucker"

Fans and followers will now have the opportunity to visit TeamFRM.com/ThankATrucker and nominate a special truck driver in their lives for recognition at the end of the campaign. This driver's name will be included in a special "Thank A Trucker" paint scheme to be driven by John Hunter Nemechek at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for November 1. Participants will be able to earn extra entries after filling out the form by following or sharing on social media, filling out questionnaires and more. Each nomination will still be entered to win prizes like autographed merchandise from FRM drivers, as well as free coffee and other swag from Death Wish Coffee, who has committed to giving $10,000+ to truckers, which will be given out in daily $100 prizes.

"We know that it would be virtually impossible to keep our country going without frontline workers right now," said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. "The Front Row Motorsports 'Thank A Trucker' campaign aligns really well with our efforts as an organization, particularly our 'Broke, Not Busted' program to provide service-industry COVID-19 relief. We thought this would be a great way to stretch that message even further."

The "Thank A Trucker" campaign decal on all FRM NASCR Cup Series cars and Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series trucks will be updated to include a new campaign logo, beginning this weekend. Social media messaging across Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland's channels will continue to focus on thanking truckers for their hard work.