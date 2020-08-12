John Hunter Nemechek Hits the Road (Course) with Death Wish Coffee

Nemechek on Daytona:

"It'll be interesting for sure to head to Daytona this week to race on the road course. Growing up watching the 24 hours, I think it'll be really cool to finally race there as a driver. There might be some drivers who have the advantage of running there previously, but I still think it'll be kind of a wild card for everyone in a Cup car.

"Having Death Wish Coffee back with us this weekend will give us a chance to redeem ourselves from last week in Michigan. People tell me all the time how much they like this red and black paint scheme, so we're going to do everything we can to get into Victory Lane on Sunday."